Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2020: SD, HAL, FRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining more than 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was also up more than 2%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up around 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.84 at $32.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.04 to $35.69 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

SandRidge Energy (SD) was nearly 5% lower even after saying its deal to sell its corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City for $35.5 million will alleviate "substantial doubt" about the company's "ability to continue as a going concern."

Halliburton (HAL) was up more than 3% after saying its board approved a Q2 dividend of $0.045 a share, down from the prior quarter's distribution of $0.180 per share, payable on June 24 to shareholders of record on June 3.

Frontline (FRO) was gaining over 2% in value after the oil tanker shipping company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share that rose from $0.27 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average earnings estimate of $0.99 per share.

