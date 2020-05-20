Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2020: ETRN,SD,ENB

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 95 cents to $32.91 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 65 cents to $35.30 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 4.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 5.3% gain.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) still was fractionally lower, reversing a nearly 10% gain after a regulatory filing showed CEO Thomas Karam Tuesday indirectly purchased another 45,000 of the natural gas gathering and storage companies shares at an average of $7.97 apiece through a pair of investment vehicles. He also owns another 541,000 shares through a separate investment fund in addition to his direct stake consisting of 258,255 shares.

SandRidge Energy (SD) rose 3.5% after the oil and natural gas company late Tuesday announced a $35.5 million sale and leaseback agreement of its 30-story office tower and annex in Oklahoma City to Robinson Park LLC and said the May 15 transaction should alleviate the substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Enbridge (ENB) was 0.4% lower this afternoon, giving back all of a nearly 2% morning gain that followed Tudor, Pickering & Holt earlier Wednesday reiterating its buy rating for the pipeline company's stock after Canadian regulator agreed to hearings for the company's plan to change its mainline oil pipeline network to a contract basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

