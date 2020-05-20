Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2020: COP,SD,ENB,ENB.TO,ETRN

Energy stocks were ending near their Wednesday session highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up just under 4.0%.

The new front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil contract settled $1.53 higher at $33.49 per barrel after new government data showed crude inventories fell for a second week in a row during the seven days ended May 15. the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.21 to $35.86 per barrel while natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) climbed 3.9% on Wednesday after saying Don Wallette Jr will retire as chief financial officer at the energy major on Aug. 31 and will be succeeded by William Bullock Jr, currently the head of its business in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

SandRidge Energy (SD) rose 5% after the oil and natural gas company late Tuesday announced a $35.5 million sale and leaseback agreement of its 30-story office tower and annex in Oklahoma City to Robinson Park LLC and said the May 15 transaction should alleviate the substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Enbridge (ENB) was 0.2% lower in late trade, giving back all of a nearly 2% morning gain that followed Tudor, Pickering & Holt earlier Wednesday reiterating its buy rating for the pipeline company's stock after Canadian regulator agreed to hearings for the company's plan to change its mainline oil pipeline network to a contract basis.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) fell 1.9%, reversing a nearly 10% gain earlier Wednesday after a regulatory filing showed CEO Thomas Karam Tuesday indirectly purchased another 45,000 of the natural gas gathering and storage companies shares at an average of $7.97 apiece through a pair of investment vehicles. He also owns another 541,000 shares through a separate investment fund in addition to his direct stake consisting of 258,255 shares.

