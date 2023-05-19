Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2023: VALE, PBR, BRD, APO, BKR

Energy stocks were advancing late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.2% to $71.70 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.1% to $75.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.1% to $2.594 per 1 million BTU, paring earlier gains.

In company news, Vale (VALE) is moving ahead with its $2.7 billion investment to expand iron production in Brazil's Amazon, targeting an addition of 30 million tons of capacity, Bloomberg reported.

Separately, Vale received binding offers for a 10% stake in its metals unit that the company will analyze on May 25, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported. Vale shares were dropping 1.8%.

The number of oil rigs operating in the US decreased by 11 this week, according to data compiled by energy-services firm Baker Hughes (BKR). The count for oil fell to 575 from 586 the week prior, while the counts for gas and miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged on a weekly basis at 141 and four, respectively, Baker Hughes said.

Petrobras (PBR) received a letter from ADNOC International and Apollo Management X (APO) about their non-binding offer to buy Novonor's stake in Braskem, the Brazilian state-owned oil company said. Petrobras is Braskem's second-largest shareholder. Petrobras shares were little changed.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRD), a blank-check firm, and Suntuity Renewables said they agreed to merge in a deal that allow the renewable energy company to become listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

