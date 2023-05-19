Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2023: PBR, VALE, BRD

Energy stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $71.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.1% to $75.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.5% to $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) received a letter from ADNOC International and Apollo Management X (APO) about their non-binding offer to buy Novonor's stake in Braskem, the Brazilian state-owned oil company said. Petrobras is Braskem's second-largest shareholder. Petrobras shares were up 0.4%.

Vale (VALE) received binding offers for a 10% stake in its metals unit that the company will analyze on May 25, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported. Vale shares were dropping 1.1%.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRD), a blank-check firm, and Suntuity Renewables said they have agreed to merge in a deal that allow the renewable energy company to become listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

