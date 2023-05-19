News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2023: FTI, EQNR, CPE, XLE, USO, UNG

May 19, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) nearly 1% higher. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose past 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up nearly 2% at $73.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained more than 2% to reach $77.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.2% higher at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said late Thursday it received a "significant" two-year contract from Equinor (EQNR) to provide well services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. TechnipFMC was up nearly 1% and Equinor was more than 1% higher.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) said Thursday it named Russell Parker as chief operating officer. Callon Petroleum was advancing over 1% in recent Friday premarket activity.

