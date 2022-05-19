Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2022: NGG,CDEV,AGR,PNM

Energy stocks have ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was climbing 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.89 higher at $109.89 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $2.74 to $111.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.06 to $8.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Grid (NGG) was fractionally lower late in Thursday trading after the UK-based electricity and natural gas supplier underlying earnings of 61 British pence ($0.88) per share for its FY22 ended March 31, up from 46.4 pence during the prior-year period.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) fell 6.7% after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday said it was merging with privately held Colgate Energy Partners, with Centennial issuing 269.3 million shares and paying $525 million in cash in addition to assuming around $1.4 billion of Colgate debt as part of the $3.9 billion transaction. Centennial shareholders will own 53% of the combined companies.

PNM Resources (PNM) was edging 0.2% higher this afternoon, swinging between narrow gains and loss, after the utility company Thursday said chief financial officer Don Tarry would move up to become president and chief operating officer. Company treasurer Lisa Eden will succeed Tarry as CFO.

Avangrid (AGR) rose 0.5% after the electric utility said it has signed a host community agreement for its Park City wind project on Cape Cod and will pay $16 million to the town of Barnstable, Massachusetts, for hosting the project.

