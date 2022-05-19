Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2022: CDEV, SDPI, IO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreating by 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.92 at $105.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.44 to $107.67 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.22 lower at $8.15 per 1 million BTU.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) said it has agreed to merge with Colgate Energy Partners III LLC. The oil and gas company said the merger, valued at about $7 billion, will make the combined business the largest pure-play exploration and production company on the Delaware Basin. Centennial Resource Development was recently down more than 2%.

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) was over 4% higher after saying it has regained compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standard.

Ion Geophysical (IO) was inactive after saying it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that NYSE Regulation has determined to start proceedings to delist common stock of the company from the exchange.

