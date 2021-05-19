Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2021: ESTE,DKL,FRO

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon following a surprise increase in US crude oil inventories last week. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping $2.14 to $63.35 per barrel, extending its declines after the US Energy Information Administration said commercial supplies grew by 1.3 million barrels during the week ended May 14, compared with the S&P Global Platts consensus expecting a 2.9 million-barrel drop. Henry Hub natural gas futures also were $0.06 lower at $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 2.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was off 0.7%.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) dropped 6.2% following a Wells Fargo downgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to equal weight from overweight previously.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was fractionally higher after the logistics and marketing company announced plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes due 2028.

Frontline (FRO) climbed 4.8% after saying it will pay $565.8 million for six crude oil tankers now under construction in South Korea, with five of the vessels scheduled for delivery in 2022 while the sixth tanker should be ready in early 2023.

