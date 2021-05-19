Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2021: E, BP, LPG, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently retreating by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was shedding more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping past 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.97 at $63.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.93 to $66.78 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) and BP (BP) are exploring the possibility of combining their upstream portfolios in Angola, including all their oil, gas and LNG interests in the African country, according to a joint statement from the companies. Eni and BP were down more than 1% in recent trading.

Dorian LPG (LPG) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.81 per share a year earlier. Dorian was recently slipping past 1%.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was down more than 2% after saying it will redeem all $300 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior notes due April 1, 2024.

