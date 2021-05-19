Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2021: AWK,ESTE,DKL,FRO

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon following a 1.3 million-barrel increase in US crude oil inventories last week and amid market speculation that sanctions on Iranian oil may be lifted.

At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was declining 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 2.8% with the Dow Jones US Utilities Index slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.13 lower at $63.36 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.13 to $66.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.05 to $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Illinois American Water (AWK) was fractionally higher, after a see-saw session that followed the utility company saying it will spend over $2.7 million to upgrade the water system in Pontiac, Ill, including new filters at its water treatment plant and replacing 3,300 feet of existing water mains.

Frontline (FRO) climbed 2.4% after saying it will pay $565.8 million for six crude oil tankers now under construction in South Korea, with five of the vessels scheduled for delivery in 2022 while the sixth tanker should be ready in early 2023.

Among decliners, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was 2.2% lower in late regular-hours trade, giving up an early rise that followed the logistics and marketing company announcing plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes due 2028.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) dropped 7.6% following a Wells Fargo downgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to equal weight from overweight previously.

