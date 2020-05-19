Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2020: PBR,FTK,TOT,XOM,CEO

Energy stocks were finishing lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 68 cents higher at $32.50 per barrel as the June contract expired Tuesday while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 10 cents to $34.71 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was nearly 1% lower in late Tuesday trading after the Brazilian energy major reportedly is still expecting to complete deal for at least some of the eight refineries it put up for sale before the end of the year. Speaking during an online conference monitored by Dow Jones and other news outlets, CEO Castello Branco said some of the prospective buyers have asked if Petrobras can deadline for making final bids on the assets until next month.

Flotek Industries (FTK) raced nearly 12% higher after the energy services company said it acquired 100% of data and analytics technology firm JP3 Measurement in exchange for $34.4 million in cash and stock and the assumption of about $1.3 million of debt. The company also said it received $4.8 million in new funding through a promissory note issued last month to the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

Total SA (TOT) was fractionally higher after the French oil major Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with privately held PureCycle Technologies to recycle waste plastics. As part of the deal, Total will purchase a portion of PureCycle's output of recycled polypropylene from a new plant expected to be built in Ohio later this year and explore interest in developing a similar facility in Europe.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 2.6% after saying it has acquired a 50% stake in an offshore exploration block near Suriname from a subsidiary of Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company Petronas. Exxon also has relaunched the sale of a 6.8% stake in the ACG oilfield in Azerbaijan, receiving interest from CNOOC (CEO) and Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina, according to reports from Reuters, citing industry and banking sources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.