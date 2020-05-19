Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2020: FTK,TOT,XOM,CEO

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 13 cents to $31.69 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was off 33 cents to $34.48 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.45% decline.

In company news, Flotek Industries (FTK) raced a nearly 16% gain after the energy services company said it acquired 100% of data and analytics technology firm JP3 Measurement in exchange for $34.4 million in cash and stock and the assumption of about $1.3 million of debt. The company also said it received $4.8 million in new funding through a promissory note issued last month to the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

Total SA (TOT) was fractionally higher after the French oil major Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with privately held PureCycle Technologies to recycle waste plastics. As part of the deal, Total will purchase a portion of PureCycle's output of recycled polypropylene from a new plant expected to be built in Ohio later this year and explore interest in developing a similar facility in Europe.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 2.3% after saying it has acquired a 50% stake in an offshore exploration block near Suriname from a subsidiary of Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company Petronas. Exxon also has relaunched the sale of a 6.8% stake in the ACG oilfield in Azerbaijan, receiving interest from CNOOC (CEO) and Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina, according to a report from Reuters, citing industry and banking sources.

