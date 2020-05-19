Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/19/2020: AE, SD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were climbing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 0.39%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.87 at $32.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.14 to $34.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) said its Service Transport Company unit has struck a deal to acquire substantially all of the assets of CTL Transportation, a subsidiary of Comcar Industries, for an undisclosed sum.

SandRidge Energy (SD) was flat after it reported Q1 revenue of $40.3 million, compared with $73.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss for the quarter ended March 31 was $0.21 per share, vs. nil a year ago.

