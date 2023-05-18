News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2023: STNG, BP, NOV, XLE, USO, UNG

May 18, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose past 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down nearly 1% at $72.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1% to reach $76.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.5% higher at $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was marginally higher after saying it repurchased about 1.3 million shares at an average of $48.42 each.

BP (BP) subsidiary BP Products North America will pay a penalty of $40 million in a Clean Air Act settlement with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice, the government agencies said Wednesday. BP was marginally higher in recent Thursday premarket activity.

NOV (NOV) maintained its dividend at $0.05 per share, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 16. NOV was slightly up.

