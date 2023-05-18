Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2023: LNZA, TTE, AMTX, BP

Energy stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index little changed, erasing earlier losses, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.5% higher, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 1.5% to $71.75 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1.6% to $75.77 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks increased by 99 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 12, lower than the 108 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 78 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 10% to $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, LanzaTech Global (LNZA) said it's working with Plastipak Packaging to develop a PET resin made from captured carbon emissions. The product can be used in food and drink containers, personal-care containers and pharmaceutical packaging. LanzaTech Global shares were declining 6%.

Aemetis (AMTX) shares jumped 18% after the company said the US Environmental Protection Agency authorized the generation of D3 renewable identification numbers at its Aemetis Biogas Services unit's renewable natural gas production plant.

Weak consumer spending, especially in China, amid high inflation is expected to lead to a more muted recovery in global demand for petrochemicals for the rest of the year, Reuters reported, citing Ganesh Gopalakrishnan, TotalEnergies (TTE) global head of petrochemical trading. TotalEnergies shares were little changed.

BP's (BP) BP Products North America unit will pay a penalty of $40 million in a Clean Air Act settlement with the US EPA and the Department of Justice, the agencies said. BP was down 0.3%.

