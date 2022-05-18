Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2022: FLNC,BORR,EGY,NOVA

Energy stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.2% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.81 lower at $109.59 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels during the seven days ended May 13 compared with market expectations for an increase of 2 million barrels last week. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $8.37 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Fluence Energy (FLNC) declined 6% after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target for the energy-storage company by $10 to $18 a share and adding a speculative risk qualifier to its outperform stock rating.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was sinking 2%, reversing a 5.2% morning advance, after the company secured a binding letter of award with a four-year term plus options from an unnamed operator in southeast Asia for Borr's Saga jack-up rig. Financial terms also were not disclosed.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) fell 6.9% after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday said it secured a five-year lending facility with Glencore Energy UK with an initial $50 million commitment. Glencore also will provide crude oil marketing as part of the deal, the company said.

To the upside, Sunnova Energy (NOVA) rose 1.5% after Northland Securities Wednesday began coverage of the residential solar-power services company with an outperform stock rating.

