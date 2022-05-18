Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2022: BORR, GLNG, TRGP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.80%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up past 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $2.07 at $114.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.46 to $113.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.22 higher at $8.53 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) shares were more than 5% higher after saying it has secured a binding letter of award from an unnamed operator in Southeast Asia to provide a jack-up rig for use in a drilling program that is due to start in Q4.

Golar LNG (GLNG) shares were climbing past 2% after the company and Snam signed a contract, valued at 269 million euros ($282.9 million), under which Golar will deliver the existing LNG Carrier, Golar Arctic, as floating storage and regasification unit or FSRU.

A Targa Resources (TRGP) subsidiary has been acquired by private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners for $857 million, the latter said. The Targa Resources unit owns a 25% equity interest in Gulf Coast Express Pipeline. Targa Resources shares were marginally higher recently.

