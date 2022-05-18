Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2022: BORR, EGY, NOVA

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both were sinking 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3.6% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.62 to $109.78 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.70 to $109.23 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels during the seven days ended May 13 compared with market expectations for an increase of 2 million barrels last week. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $8.38 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) was sinking 2.6%, reversing a 5.2% morning advance, after the company secured a binding letter of award with a four-year term plus options from an unnamed operator in southeast Asia for Borr's Saga jack-up rig. Financial terms also were not disclosed.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) fell 6.8% after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday said it has secured a five-year lending facility with Glencore Energy UK with an initial $50 million commitment. Glencore also will provide crude oil marketing as part of the deal, the company said.

Sunnova Energy (NOVA) rose 2.2% after Northland Securities Wednesday began coverage of the residential solar-power services company with an outperform stock rating.

