Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2021: LNT,GTE,GTE.TO,RCON,SJT

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was also sinking 2% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index turned 0.2% higher, reversing a narrow midday slide.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.78 lower at $65.49 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.68 to $68.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.10 to $3.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alliant Energy (LNT) rose 2.4% following a Mizuho Securities upgrade of the electric utility to buy from neutral and an increase in its price target by $11 to $61.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) slid 4.6% after saying it was temporarily shutting in about 18% of its current production in Columbia amid ongoing protests and blockades across the country.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) dropped 4.2% after it cut its next distribution to $0.040339 per unit, or almost 58% less than its April distribution to investors of $0.095794 per unit.

Recon Technology (RCON) dropped over 10%, giving back an early 3.1% advance to a best-ever $10.50 a share that followed the oilfield services company announcing plans to enter the renewable energy sector and look to integrate advanced technologies into its Future Gas Station platform.

