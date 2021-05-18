Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2021: GTE,GTE.TO,RCON,SJT

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.77 to $65.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.14 to $68.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $3.02 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 1.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was off 0.1%.

In company news, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) slid 6% after saying it was temporarily shutting in about 18% of its current production in Columbia amid ongoing protests and blockades across the country.

Recon Technology (RCON) gave back an early 3.1% advance to a best-ever $10.50 a share that followed the oilfield services company announcing plans to enter the renewable energy sector and look to integrate advanced technologies into its Future Gas Station platform.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) dropped 1.9% after it cut its next distribution to $0.040339 per unit, or almost 58% less than its April distribution to investors of $0.095794 per unit.

