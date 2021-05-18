Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2021: EQNR, FTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.15%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was shedding 0.22% in value and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping past 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.28 at $66.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.21 to $69.25 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $3.06 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) is teaming up with Sonatrach on energy exploration and production in Algeria and in other territories, the Norwegian state-owned oil producer said. Equinor was over 1% higher in recent trading.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was slightly advancing after saying it has secured a significant Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract from Ithaca Energy for the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery project in the UK North Sea.

