Energy
TOT

Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2020: TOT, OXY, WMB, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 7% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.93 at $32.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.18 to $34.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) was gaining over 8% in value after saying it decided to suspend plans to acquire Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) assets in Ghana. Occidental Petroleum was up more than 6% recently.

Williams Companies (WMB) will discontinue its application for a $1 billion natural gas pipeline after New York State Department of Environmental Conservation declined to issue a permit for the project, Bloomberg reported. Williams Companies was over 4% higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOT OXY WMB XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular