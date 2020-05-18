Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2020: MARPS,DK,DKL,TOT,OXY

Energy stocks were higher amid large gains for crude oil and natural gas this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing about 7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 7.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.13 to $32.56 per barrel, touching a two-month high, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.88 cents to $35.38 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 19 cents higher at $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 7.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 9.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 10.2% gain.

In company news, Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) soared Monday, posting a more than 43% advance in recent trade, after the company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.103781 per unit, representing a 58.6% increase over the previous quarter's distribution and payable June 29 to investors of record on May 29.

Delek US Holdins (DK) raced nearly 17% higher after a new regulatory filing showed activist investor Carl Icahn purchased 10.5 million of the refiner's shares at $15.76 apiece. Delek US also was finding support after Monday striking a deal to sell some of its trucking assets to Delek Logistics (DKL) for $48 million in cash.

Total (TOT) climbed 9% after the French energy major pulled out of its proposed acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) assets in Ghana, a deal conditioned on the completion of the acquisition of Occidental's assets in Algeria. Occidental said it was unable to sell its Algeria assets because of an "understanding with the Algerian authorities" resulting from its $55 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum in August 2019.

