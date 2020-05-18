Energy Sector Update for 05/18/2020: AEGN,MARPS,DK,DKL,TOT,OXY

Energy stocks extended their mid-day advance amid large gains for crude oil and natural gas this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing about 7.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 8.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.393 higher at $31.82 per barrel, earlier touching a two-month high of $33.32 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $2.55 cents to $35.05 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 14 cents to $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aegion (AEGN) advanced 10% after saying its Brinderson energy-services subsidiary has been hired by ExxonMobil (XOM) to provide onsite mechanical and electrical services at its refinery in Billings, Mont. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but Aegion said the work will include a variety of embedded services, daily onsite maintenance and small capital projects. Work should be completed by mid-year, it said.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) soared Monday, posting a 41% advance in recent trade, after the company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.103781 per unit, representing a 58.6% increase over the previous quarter's distribution and payable June 29 to investors of record on May 29.

Delek US Holdins (DK) raced more than 22% higher after a new regulatory filing showed activist investor Carl Icahn purchased 10.5 million of the refiner's shares at $15.76 apiece. Delek US also was finding support after Monday striking a deal to sell some of its trucking assets to Delek Logistics (DKL) for $48 million in cash.

Total (TOT) climbed 9% after the French energy major pulled out of its proposed acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) assets in Ghana, a deal conditioned on the completion of the acquisition of Occidental's assets in Algeria. Occidental said it was unable to sell its Algeria assets because of an "understanding with the Algerian authorities" resulting from its $55 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum in August 2019.

