News & Insights

Energy
HES

Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2024: HES, CVX, TNP, ACDC, XLE, USO, UNG

May 17, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $79.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.5% to $83.69 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.1% at $2.55 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Hess (HES) shareholders have been advised by proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis to vote in favor of Chevron's (CVX) proposed $53 billion all-stock acquisition, multiple news outlets reported. Hess and Chevron shares were up 0.2% and 0.1% premarket, respectively.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) shares were 0.3% higher after the company said it expanded its tanker fleet to six this year with the Poppy S super eco Suezmax vessel, which was delivered Tuesday.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) said it appointed Austin Harbour as chief financial officer, succeeding Lance Turner, who will resign, effective June 17. ProFrac Holding shares were up 0.5% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HES
CVX
TNP
ACDC
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.