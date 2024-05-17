Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2024: FE, AGR, HES, CVX, DUK

Energy stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was up 0.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1% to $80.04 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.9% to $83.99 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures spiked 5.8% to $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, FirstEnergy (FE) said Friday it has named Deandra Williams-Lewis as chief privacy officer, in addition to her current role as director of ethics and compliance. Its shares were easing nearly 1%.

Iberdrola said Friday it has reached an "agreement in principle" to buy the remaining shares of its US unit Avangrid (AGR) that it doesn't own for $35.75 per share, or about $2.55 billion in total. Avangrid shares fell nearly 5%.

Hess (HES) shareholder D.E. Shaw intends to abstain from voting on Chevron's (CVX) planned $53 billion takeover of the oil company, Bloomberg reported Friday. D.E. Shaw is one of the top 15 shareholders in Hess, according to the report. Hess and Chevron shares added 1%.

Duke Energy (DUK) shares rose 0.7% as the company's Carolinas unit said Friday it agreed to settle a rate review request for $240 million with almost all parties to recover investments made to increase system diversity and reliability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.