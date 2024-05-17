Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2024: AGR, HES, CVX, DUK

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was adding 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $79.95 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.8% to $83.93 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.3% to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Iberdrola said Friday it has reached an "agreement in principle" to buy the remaining shares of its US unit Avangrid (AGR) that it doesn't own for $35.75 per share, or about $2.55 billion. Avangrid shares were halted.

Hess (HES) shareholder D.E. Shaw intends to abstain from voting on Chevron's (CVX) planned $53 billion takeover of the oil company, Bloomberg reported Friday. D.E. Shaw is one of the top 15 shareholders in Hess, according to the report. Hess shares were rising 0.7% and Chevron shares were up 0.8%.

Duke Energy (DUK) shares added 0.6% as the company's Carolinas unit said Friday it agreed to settle a rate review request for $240 million with almost all parties to recover investments made to increase system diversity and reliability.

