Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2023: PUMP, HESM, LPG, XLE, USO, UNG

May 17, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was climbing by 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.9% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $71.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.7% to $75.48 per barrel and natural gas futures were down 0.6% at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was nearly 5% higher after saying its board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, representing about 13% of the company's market capitalization.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was declining by more than 7% after saying an underwritten public offering by selling shareholders of 11.1 million class A shares was priced at $27 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $300 million.

Dorian LPG (LPG) said it expects fiscal Q4 time charter equivalent revenue of $131.6 million to $133.6 million. Dorian LPG was 0.5% lower in premarket activity.

More articles by this source ->

