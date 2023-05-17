Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2023: PBR, SHEL, PUMP, HESM

Energy stocks were advancing late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% rise while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, increased by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended May 12 following no change in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.8% to $72.82 per barrel. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.7% to $76.91 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) said it discovered hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt exploratory well 3 in the Aram block 260 kilometers from Santos, Sao Paulo state. Shares were down 0.2%.

Shell (SHEL) is seeking buyers for French floating wind developer Eolfi, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shell shares were up 1.5%.

ProPetro (PUMP) jumped almost 11% after the company said its board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, representing 13% of market capitalization.

Hess Midstream (HESM) fell 5.3%. The company said an underwritten public offering by selling shareholders of 11.1 million class A shares was priced at $27 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $300 million.

