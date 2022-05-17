Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2022: HLX,EP,HPK,IMPP

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks eased slightly this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index increasing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.80 lower at $112.40 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling $2.38 to $111.86 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.35 to $8.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) gained 4.7% after the offshore oilfield-services company announced its purchase of the Alliance group of companies, paying $120 million in cash for the upstream and midstream services firm expected to enhance Helix's decommissioning and life-of-field maintenance service capabilities

Empire Petroleum (EP) climbed 4.4% after reporting a Q1 profit of $0.15 per share, improving on a $0.13 per share net loss during the March quarter in 2021 while revenue jumped to $13 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

To the downside, HighPeak Energy (HPK) dropped nearly 14% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight a Q1 net loss of $0.17 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting Highpeak to earn $0.49 per share during the three months ended March 31. Revenue grew 259% over year-ago levels to $92.2 million, also lagging a two-analyst mean looking for $112.4 million.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was declining over 35% after the marine oilfield-services company priced a $40 million public offering of more than 72.7 million shares at $0.55 apiece, or 28.1 under Monday's closing price. Investors in the deal also received an equal number of five-year warrants at an exercise price of $0.55 per share.

