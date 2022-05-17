Energy
EP

Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2022: EP, HPK, IMPP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

nergy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index increasing 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.36 to $113.84 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was falling $0.52 to $113.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.28 higher at $8.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Empire Petroleum (EP) climbed 4.1% after reporting a Q1 profit of $0.15 per share, improving on a $0.13 per share net loss during the March quarter in 2021 while revenue jumped to $13 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) dropped nearly 19% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight a Q1 net loss of $0.17 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting Highpeak to earn $0.49 per share during the three months ended March 31. Revenue grew 259% over year-ago levels to $92.2 million, also lagging a two-analyst mean looking for $112.4 million.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was declining almost 36% after the marine oilfield-services company priced a $40 million public offering of more than 72.7 million shares at $0.55 apiece, or 28.1 under Monday's closing price. Investors in the deal also received an equal number of five-year warrants at an exercise price of $0.55 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EP HPK IMPP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular