Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2021: USWS,EQT,UGI

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.88 to $66.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.78 to $69.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $3.14 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 5.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, US Well Services (USWS) climbed nearly 19% after reporting Q1 revenue of $76.3 million, topping the two-analyst consensus call expecting $68.6 million.

EQT (EQT) rose 6.7% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $26 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

UGI Corp (UGI) fell 3.7% after the electric and natural gas utility company Monday disclosed plans for a $200 million public offering of 2 million units consisting of stock purchase contract and a 1/10th of a series A cumulative perpetual convertible preferred share at $100 per unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.