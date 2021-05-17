Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2021: CSAN, VEI, KLXE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were down in Monday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.34%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.07% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was advancing by more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.16 at $65.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.13 to $68.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were 15 cents higher at $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

Cosan (CSAN) reported a Q1 adjusted net income of 764.6 million Brazilian reais ($145 million), up from 648.7 million Brazilian reais a year ago. The consensus estimate of three analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted net income of 1.05 billion Brazilian reais. Cosan was over 1% lower recently.

Vine Energy (VEI) was inactive as it posted a Q1 net loss of $0.45 per share, compared with per-share gain of $0.06 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $0.07.

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) may sell common shares totaling up to $75 million, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. KLX Energy Services was over 5% lower recently.

