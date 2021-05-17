Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2021: ALTO,USWS,EQT,UGI

Energy stocks extended their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.90 higher at $66.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.79 to $69.50 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged $0.15 higher to $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alto Ingredients (ALTO) was 2.7% higher after the specialty alcohols producer Monday said it has closed on the $19.5 million sale of its fuel ethanol production facility in Madera, Calif., to Seaboard Energy California.

EQT (EQT) rose 8% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $26 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

US Well Services (USWS) climbed 23% after reporting Q1 revenue of $76.3 million, topping the two-analyst consensus call expecting $68.6 million.

To the downside, UGI Corp (UGI) fell 4.3% after the electric and natural gas utility company disclosed plans for a $200 million public offering of 2 million units consisting of stock purchase contract and 1/10th of a series A cumulative perpetual convertible preferred share at $100 per unit.

