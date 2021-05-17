Energy Sector Update for 05/17/2021: ALTO,USWS,EQT,UGI

Energy stocks extended their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%.
Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.90 higher at $66.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.79 to $69.50 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged $0.15 higher to $3.11 per 1 million BTU.
In company news, Alto Ingredients (ALTO) was 2.7% higher after the specialty alcohols producer Monday said it has closed on the $19.5 million sale of its fuel ethanol production facility in Madera, Calif., to Seaboard Energy California.
EQT (EQT) rose 8% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $26 a share and reiterated its buy rating.
US Well Services (USWS) climbed 23% after reporting Q1 revenue of $76.3 million, topping the two-analyst consensus call expecting $68.6 million.
To the downside, UGI Corp (UGI) fell 4.3% after the electric and natural gas utility company disclosed plans for a $200 million public offering of 2 million units consisting of stock purchase contract and 1/10th of a series A cumulative perpetual convertible preferred share at $100 per unit.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access request, fate of pipeline not decided
- U.S. pump prices head for highest since 2014 as hacked fuel pipeline shut
- FOCUS-Texas freeze delivers billions in profits to gas and power sellers
- New York’s Misguided Legislation To Pause Bitcoin Mining Won’t Stop The Industry