Energy Sector Update for 05/16/2023: TECK, CPG, BTE, NOG

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $70.71 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.6% to $74.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 0.7% to $2.359 per 1 million BTU, erasing earlier gains.

In company news, the chief executive officers of Teck Resources (TECK) and Glencore took their fight for the future of the Canadian miner to Barcelona, offering competing pitches at Bank of America's mining conference in the Spanish city on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. Teck shares were down 3.6%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) halted Kaybob Duvernay production due to the ongoing Alberta wildfires. The company's shares were down 2.2%.

Baytex Energy (BTE) said late Monday that it has received shareholder approval for the proposed merger with Ranger Oil. Shares were down 2.4%.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dropped 5.4% after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6.7 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $199.5 million.

