Energy Sector Update for 05/16/2023: NOG, BTE, BP, INFY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $71.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.2% to reach $75.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.64% higher at $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was 3% lower after it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of about 6.7 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $199.5 million.

Baytex Energy (BTE) said Monday that ongoing wildfires in Alberta, Canada, are impacting its operations in the Peace River and Peavine regions. Baytex Energy stock was up more than 2% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

BP (BP) and Infosys (INFY) said they signed a memorandum of understanding on May 10 for Infosys to become BP's primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernization, management and maintenance. BP was marginally lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

