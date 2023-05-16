Energy Sector Update for 05/16/2023: CPG, BTE, NOG

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $70.91 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.4% to $74.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.7% to $2.392 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) halted Kaybob Duvernay production due to the ongoing Alberta wildfires. The company's shares were down 1.4%.

Baytex Energy (BTE) said late Monday that it has received shareholder approval for the proposed merger with Ranger Oil. Shares were down 2.1%.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) dropped 4.7% after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6.7 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $199.5 million.

