Energy Sector Update for 05/16/2022: RTLR, FANG, OXY, BRK.A, BRK.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.51%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.02% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up over 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.10 at $110.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.21 to $111.34 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.20 higher at $7.87 per 1 million BTU.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) was rallying past 15% after Diamondback Energy (FANG) agreed to buy all of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Rattler Midstream not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was still marginally advancing after a Friday filing showed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) made additional share purchases for nearly $52 million.

