Energy Sector Update for 05/15/2023: NRG, MMP, OKE, TTE

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2% to $71.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $75.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.4% higher at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NRG Energy (NRG) shareholder Elliott Investment Management is urging the company to add new independent directors and implement other changes to address the company's "meaningful underperformance." NRG Energy shares were up about 2.2%.

ONEOK (OKE) said it would buy Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) for $18.8 billion in a cash and stock deal. Magellan shares were up over 14% and ONEOK was down 8%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it launched a battery energy storage project in Belgium and signed production-sharing contracts with a Suriname-owned oil company. Shares were up 0.7%.

