Energy Sector Update for 05/15/2023: MMP, OKE, VET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.22%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.69% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.49% at $70.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.47% to $74.52 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.06% higher at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

ONEOK (OKE) has struck a deal to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $18.8 billion, with the merged entity expected to have an enterprise value of $60 billion, the companies said. Magellan Midstream Partners was rallying by more than 15% recently.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was up more than 1% after saying it has restored about 60% of its production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day that was temporarily shut down due to the wildfires in Alberta, Canada.

