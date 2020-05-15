Energy Sector Update for 05/15/2020: SSL,EQM,UEC

Energy stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up about 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.62 to $29.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.04 to $32.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 4.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slipping about 0.6%.

In company news, Sasol (SSL) rose about 1.8% following a report the South African energy company may expand its divestment program to include its 49% stake in Qatar-based Oryx GTL and its 50% interest in the Rompco natural gas pipeline in Mozambique. The company also is considering potential deals for its Sasol Exploration and Production International unit as works to reduce its $10 billion debt load, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) was 9.5% higher. CFRA reiterated its hold investment rating and a $19 price target for the natural gas gathering and pipeline company's stock, saying EQM remains on track to be acquired by Equitrans Midsteam (ETRN), with shareholder votes at both firms scheduled for June 15.

Uranium Energy (UEC) rose 2.9% after the miner Friday said it completed a drilling and sampling campaign at its Alto Parana titanium oxide project in eastern Paraguay. The company drilled a total of 49 holes throughout the initial mining area, yielding approximately 500 samples, which are being sent to laboratories in Canada and Peru for analysis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.