Energy Sector Update for 05/15/2020: PBF, KMI, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were lower premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreating by 0.9% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.10 at $28.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.34 to $31.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.70 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

PBF Energy (PBF) was slightly gaining even as it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $1.19 per share, wider than the $1.18 loss a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ analyst forecast for a loss of $1.11.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has temporarily shut down three liquefaction units at its Elba LNG facility in Georgia after a mixed refrigerant compressor caught fire earlier in the week, according to media reports. Kinder Morgan was down almost 1% recently.

Enbridge (ENB) was over 2% lower after saying Chief Accounting Officer Mark Maki intends to retire from May 22 for "personal reasons."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.