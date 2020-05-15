Energy Sector Update for 05/15/2020: CORR,EQM,UEC,SSL

Energy stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up almost 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.87 higher at $29.43 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.55 to $32.68 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) was up more than 8% after the pipeline and storage company said it still gets to receive its June lease payment from one of its tenants despite that company late Thursday filing a pre-planned bankruptcy petition. CorEnergy Friday said it plans to negotiate with OTC-listed Ultra Petroleum, which is seeking to restructure its obligations under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in four years.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) was 7% higher. CFRA Friday reiterated its hold investment rating and a $19 price target for the natural gas gathering and pipeline company's stock, saying its proposed acquisition by Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) remains on track, with shareholder votes at both firms scheduled for June 15.

Uranium Energy (UEC) climbed 3% after the miner Friday said it completed a drilling and sampling campaign at its Alto Parana titanium oxide project in eastern Paraguay. The company drilled a total of 49 holes throughout the initial mining area, yielding approximately 500 samples, which are being sent to laboratories in Canada and Peru for analysis.

Sasol (SSL) rose 0.4% following a report the South African energy company may expand its divestment program to include its 49% stake in Qatar-based Oryx GTL and its 50% interest in the Rompco natural gas pipeline in Mozambique. The company also is considering potential deals for its Sasol Exploration and Production International unit as works to reduce its $10 billion debt load, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

