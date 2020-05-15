Energy Sector Update for 05/15/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move and Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, and IEA reports from the first paragraph.)

Crude jumped on Friday, heading for its third straight week of gains, as an improvement in global demand from a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions was accompanied by oil producers worldwide cutting output.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 6.5% to $29.33, and its international counterpart, Brent, was also higher by 4% to $32.36, keeping the rally going in May, the month in which the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, an alliance is known as OPEC-plus, implemented 9.7 million barrels per day of cuts.

The International Energy Agency said the crude oil market outlook has improved "somewhat" as it estimates the number of people living under some form of social distancing and confinement measures will decline to about 2.8 billion at the end of May, from a recent peak of 4 billion. Its forecast last month for a decline in production of 9.3 million barrels per day has now been revised to a drop of 8.6 million barrels per day through the full-year 2020.

"The oil market rebalancing continues to gather speed, driven by both supply and demand improvements which are in fact running slightly ahead of our above-consensus expectations," Goldman Sachs analysts led by Jeffrey Currie said in a report. "These improvements are taking out the risk of a sharp pull-back in prices although we reiterate our view that the rebalancing will take time."

A group of oil-producing countries led by the US and Canada has seen a decline of 3 million barrels per day in April, compared with the level at the beginning of 2020. Next month, the reduction could widen to 4 million barrels per day, the IEA said. By year-end, the US production could retreat by 2.8 million barrels per day.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said in a report on Friday the US oil rig count fell by 34 to 258 during the week that ended May 15, its lowest level since July 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US plummeted by 35 to 339 last week as gas rigs slid by one to 79.

In Canada, the oil rig count was flat at seven for a second week, while the gas count slipped by three to 16 during the period. As a result, the aggregate count for North America sank by 38 to 362, compared with 1,050 a year earlier.

Including the agreement signed by the OPEC-plus alliance in April to cut output and assuming full compliance, global supply is expected to slump by 12 million barrels per day in May, the IEA said.

"If the production cuts are fully implemented, OPEC should be producing roughly 24.5 million barrels per day in the second half," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said in a report. "This means that the oil market would be undersupplied to the tune of 5.5 million barrels per day on average in the second half of the year, so stocks would fall sharply accordingly."

Goldman's Currie said while WTI futures have rebounded to $25, after trading in negative territory for the first time ever last month, the inventory normalization process will "nonetheless take time and require patience."

"Oil remains a physical asset and will, therefore, need to first price to clear the substantial inventory overhang through H2, 2020, (above and underground as well as on water), leaving the commodity to lag the rally in related anticipatory financial assets like energy equities," Currie said.

Goldman maintained its price forecasts of $30 for Brent and $28 for WTI, especially given the "still high demand uncertainty in the coming months."

