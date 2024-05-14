News & Insights

Energy
PLUG

Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2024: PLUG, CLNE, KGEI

May 14, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.4% to $77.99 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.3% to $82.30 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Plug Power (PLUG) shares surged more than 25% after it said Tuesday it has secured a conditional commitment for an up to $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy to fund the development and construction of up to six green hydrogen production plants.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) jumped 10.5% after the company and dairy digester developer Maas Energy Works said they have agreed to jointly develop nine renewable natural gas production facilities expected to cost about $130 million.

Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) shares fell 1.3% as it said Tuesday that the borrowing base of its indirect unit, BNK Petroleum, was raised to $50 million from $40 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLUG
CLNE
KGEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.