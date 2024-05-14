Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2024: PBR, CLNE, BP, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.3% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $78.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.8% to $82.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.9% at $2.34 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Petrobras (PBR) fell more than 2% after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was up about 8% after the company and dairy digester developer Maas Energy Works said they have agreed to jointly develop nine renewable natural gas production facilities estimated to cost a total of about $130 million.

The European Commission said it approved the Net Zero North Sea Storage joint venture between oil giant BP (BP) and Norwegian energy group Equinor (EQNR). BP was up 0.2% pre-bell.

