News & Insights

Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2024: PBR, CLNE, BP, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

May 14, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.3% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $78.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.8% to $82.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.9% at $2.34 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Petrobras (PBR) fell more than 2% after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was up about 8% after the company and dairy digester developer Maas Energy Works said they have agreed to jointly develop nine renewable natural gas production facilities estimated to cost a total of about $130 million.

The European Commission said it approved the Net Zero North Sea Storage joint venture between oil giant BP (BP) and Norwegian energy group Equinor (EQNR). BP was up 0.2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR
CLNE
BP
EQNR
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.