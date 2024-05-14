Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2024: KMI, PLUG, CLNE, KGEI

Energy stocks were easing late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.3% to $78.06 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 1.1% to $82.40 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.5% lower at $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares were up 1.1% as Ameriprise started coverage of the company with a buy rating.

Plug Power (PLUG) shares surged 19.2% after it said Tuesday it has secured a conditional commitment for an up to $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy to fund the development and construction of up to six green hydrogen production plants.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) jumped 10.5% after the company and dairy digester developer Maas Energy Works said they have agreed to jointly develop nine renewable natural gas production facilities expected to cost about $130 million.

Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) shares fell 1% as it said Tuesday that the borrowing base of its indirect unit, BNK Petroleum, was raised to $50 million from $40 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.