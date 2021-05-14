Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2021: USEG,PBR,MPC,AT,ATP.TO

Energy stocks continue to post strong gains Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.55 higher at $65.37 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.70 to $68.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.01 to $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, US Energy (USEG) was 2.8% higher lafter the oil and natural gas producer overnight reported a 33% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $1.2 million.

Petrobras (PBR) rose 4.8% after the Brazilian energy major reported a 1.17 billion reais ($180 million) Q1 profit, reversing a 48.52 billion reais net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 14.2% year over year to 86.17 billion reais.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) climbed 2% after saying it has closed the $21 billion sale of its Speedway convenience-store chain to privately held 7-Eleven and increased Marathon Petroleum's stock buyback authorization by another $7.1 billion. The company also began a tender offer for up to $4 billion of its common shares at between $56 to $63 per share.

Atlantic Power (AT) was fractionally higher after closing of its going-private transaction with affiliates of infrastructure funds managed by I Squared Capital Advisors (US) LLC.

