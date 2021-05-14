Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2021: SSL, FE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were higher in Friday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was gaining more than 1% in value and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was advancing by 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.75 at $64.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.73 to $67.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.009 higher at $2.982 per 1 million British Thermal Unit.

Sasol's (SSL) South African subsidiary has struck a deal to sell a 30% stake in Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Co., or ROMPCO, to a consortium consisting of Reatile Group Proprietary and the IDEAS Fund managed by African Infrastructure Investment Managers Proprietary. The 30% interest will be sold for a consideration comprising an initial amount of ZAR4.15 billion ($293.44 million) and a deferred payment of up to ZAR1 billion, according to a company statement. Sasol was over 1% higher in recent trading.

FirstEnergy (FE) is weighing divestitures, including potentially selling part of Monongahela Power, as well as pieces of West Penn Power and Potomac Edison, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources. FirstEnergy was marginally declining recently.

